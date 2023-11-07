SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Micah Peavy scores 21 points to lead hot-shooting TCU over Southern 108-75 in a season opener

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Micah Peavy scored 21 points, JaKobe Coles added 17 and TCU rolled to a 108-75 victory over Southern in a season opener on Monday night.

Peavy shot 10 of 13 from the field and Coles finished 5-of-7 shooting for TCU, which shot 61.4% (43 of 70) overall.

Avery Anderson III added 15 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. chipped in 14 and Trevian Tennyson had 13 for TCU. Nelson had game-highs of six assists and five steals. Tennyson made three of the Horned Frogs' 10 3-pointers.

Brandon Davis scored 20 and made six 3-pointers to lead Southern. Tai’Reon Joseph added 15 points and JaRonn Wilkens had 10.

Southern led for most of the first eight minutes of the game before TCU built a 19-point lead heading into the break. Peavy, Nelson and Coles combined for 34 of the Horned Frogs' 54 first-half points.

TCU opened the second half on a 15-3 run, capped by an Xavier Cork dunk, and eventually built its largest lead at 96-57 with 6:17 to play.

TCU is 44-1 against current members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

