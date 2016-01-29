Michael Phelps helps Arizona State behind ‘Curtain of Distraction’

TEMPE, Ariz. — Wearing a tiny swim suit and flashing his abs, Michael Phelps created quite the distraction.

The Olympic great, who is working as an assistant swim coach at Arizona State University this year, helped the school’s college basketball team on Thursday.

Phelps appeared from behind the ASU student section’s infamous “Curtain of Distraction,” standing between two shirtless students with 13:47 left to play.

With gold medals around his neck and a yellow swim cap on his head, and little else, Phelps stripped and danced as Oregon State’s Stephen Thompson Jr. missed two foul shots. The moment drew the loudest cheers from the crowd at Wells Fargo Arena.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley says Phelps “made a major contribution to the game.”

Arizona State won the game 86-68.