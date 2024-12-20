No. 20 Michigan women beat Akron behind Greta Kampschroeder's 23 points, 5 3-pointers

AKRON, Ohio — Greta Kampschroeder scored a career-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers to help No. 20 Michigan beat Akron 96-55 on Friday.

Kampschroeder guided Michigan to a 51-29 lead at halftime after making five 3-pointers and setting a career high with 17 points. The Wolverines were 9 of 15 from distance and 10 of 10 at the free-throw line while shooting 57% overall. Akron had 16 turnovers, that Michigan turned into 17 points, and 12 made field goals by halftime.

Akron was held to 11 points in the first and third quarters. The Zips finished with 29 turnovers.

Jordan Hobbs added 13 points and Yulia Grabovskaia had 12 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (10-2), which wrapped up the nonconference portion of its season with its first true road contest. Freshman Olivia Olson and Mila Holloway each scored 11.

Shelbee Brown scored 14 of Akron's 29 first-half points after making six of the team's 12 field goals. She did not score in the second half. Liisa Taponen grabbed 11 rebounds to go with six points for Akron (5-6).

It was the second Mid-American Conference opponent Michigan has beaten this year after knocking off Central Michigan 99-62 on Nov. 14.

Michigan continues its stretch of playing four top-15 opponents in a five-game stretch when it goes against No. 7 USC on Dec. 29 in a Big Ten Conference game. Akron also has more than a week off before playing Miami University-Hamilton on Dec. 28.