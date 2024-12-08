SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Olson scores 18, Hobbs 16 and No. 23 Michigan women edge Northwestern 60-54

By The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olivia Olson scored 18 points, Jordan Hobbs added 16 and No. 23 Michigan used a strong fourth quarter to turn back Northwestern 60-54 on Sunday in the Big Ten opener for both.

Olson scored the first eight points and Syla Swords added a layup in a 10-0 run that rallied Michigan from a four-point deficit to a 50-44 lead with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats then strung together three 3-pointers and led 53-52 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining before Hobbs hit a layup and a jumper for a 56-53 Michigan lead. Hobbs added a layup near the 2-minute mark for a 58-54 lead. After the teams traded misses, Michigan's Mila Holloway, who finished with 10 points, hit a turnaround jumper with 26 seconds left for the final margin.

Michigan outscored Northwestern 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

Kyla Jones scored 14 points and Caileigh Walsh added 10 for Northwestern (4-4). Taylor Williams had 11 rebounds.

Michigan (8-1) has won eight straight games for the first time since winning nine straight to open the 2022-23 season and has also won five straight conference openers.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME