Olson scores 18, Hobbs 16 and No. 23 Michigan women edge Northwestern 60-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olivia Olson scored 18 points, Jordan Hobbs added 16 and No. 23 Michigan used a strong fourth quarter to turn back Northwestern 60-54 on Sunday in the Big Ten opener for both.

Olson scored the first eight points and Syla Swords added a layup in a 10-0 run that rallied Michigan from a four-point deficit to a 50-44 lead with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats then strung together three 3-pointers and led 53-52 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining before Hobbs hit a layup and a jumper for a 56-53 Michigan lead. Hobbs added a layup near the 2-minute mark for a 58-54 lead. After the teams traded misses, Michigan's Mila Holloway, who finished with 10 points, hit a turnaround jumper with 26 seconds left for the final margin.

Michigan outscored Northwestern 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

Kyla Jones scored 14 points and Caileigh Walsh added 10 for Northwestern (4-4). Taylor Williams had 11 rebounds.

Michigan (8-1) has won eight straight games for the first time since winning nine straight to open the 2022-23 season and has also won five straight conference openers.