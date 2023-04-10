SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker returning for 5th season

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) is defended by Kansas...

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) is defended by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State standout Tyson Walker is returning for his fifth season.

Walker announced his decision Monday with an Instagram post, giving a boost to coach Tom Izzo’s chances of contending for a title.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged a team-high 14.8 points and ranked second with nearly three assists per game.

Walker attended Northeastern for two years before transferring and playing for the Spartans the past two seasons. He is eligible for a fifth season because the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year if they were enrolled two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME