Michigan State returns to Final Four — again

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Raymar Morgan made a free throw with less than two seconds left to give Michigan State a 70-69 victory over Tennessee on Sunday and send the Spartans back to the Final Four for a second straight year.

J.P. Prince had one last chance for sixth-seeded Tennessee, but he fumbled the ball at halfcourt and his long shot at the buzzer never came close.

Durrell Summers had 21 points to lead the fifth-seeded Spartans, who are on their way to their sixth Final Four in 12 years, best of any school in the country. Morgan and Draymond Green each had 13 to help make up for the absence of injured star Kalin Lucas.

Wayne Chism, in his final game for Tennessee, scored 13. Prince, also a senior, had 12.