Miller leads Morgan State against North Carolina Central after 28-point performance

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-7) at Morgan State Bears (6-8)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays the North Carolina Central Eagles after Malik Miller scored 28 points in Morgan State's 89-52 win against the Goucher Gophers.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Morgan State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 0-7 away from home. North Carolina Central is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bears and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Miller is averaging 18.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

Justin Wright is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.