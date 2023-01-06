Milwaukee hosts Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne

Milwaukee Panthers (10-5, 4-1 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-5, 3-2 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Milwaukee Panthers after Jarred Godfrey scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 79-69 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Mastodons are 7-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon with 14.3 assists per game led by Godfrey averaging 4.3.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Markeith Browning II is averaging 9.1 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.