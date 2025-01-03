SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

KK Deans scores 20, Kennedy Todd-Williams adds 19 and No. 25 Ole Miss women beat Auburn 85-58

By The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. — KK Deans scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 11 of her 19 points at the free-throw line and No. 25 Mississippi beat Auburn 85-58 on Thursday night to begin SEC play.

Ole Miss built a double-digit lead a little more than six minutes into the game during a 12-0 run. The Rebels led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter and 45-20 at the break after Auburn went scoreless for the final four minutes of the first half.

Tameiya Sadler gave Ole Miss its largest lead of the game at 64-34 with 2:01 left in the third.

The Rebels scored 37 points off 29 Auburn turnovers. Freshman Sira Thienou had a team-high seven steals to go with 12 points and Todd-Williams added five steals. The program record for steals is 12, set by Armintie Price against Illinois in the 2006-07 season.

Sadler finished with 10 points for Mississippi (10-3), which won its fourth consecutive SEC opener.

DeYona Gaston led Auburn (9-5) with 30 points after making eight field goals and 14 free throws. Mar’shaun Bostic added 11 points.

The teams combined for 52 fouls and 56 free-throw attempts, making 42 of them.

Ole Miss stays on the road to play Texas A&M on Sunday. Auburn also plays on Sunday at No. 6 LSU.

