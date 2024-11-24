SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

BYU jumps out early, cruises past Mississippi Valley State 87-43 to move to 5-0

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah — Fousseyni Traore scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and BYU had five players with double-figure scoring in its 87-43 rout over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

Kanon Catchings added 14 points for BYU (5-0), which shot 31 of 58 (53%) from the field and 11 of 32 (34%) from long range. Trevin Knell scored 12 points and Dallin Hall and Dawson Baker each had 10. Hall made three 3-pointers while five other Cougars made at least one.

Traore shot 5 of 8 from the field and has scored in double digits in his last three games. He also entered with 700 career rebounds — five away from passing Jay Cheesman (1973-77) for 18th all-time at BYU.

The Cougars opened on a 32-13 run and led 55-27 at the break. Catchings scored 12 first-half points. Traore added nine points and four rebounds.

Donovan Sanders scored 14 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-5). Arthur Tate added 12 points and Walter Hamilton chipped in 10.

BYU, which completed a five-game home stand, will play Mississippi in the Rady Children’s Invitational at UC San Diego on Thursday.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME