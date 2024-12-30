SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Carter hits 5 3s, scores 23 to help LSU beat Mississippi Valley State 110-45

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Cam Carter hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Vyctorius Miller added 20 points and LSU never trailed Sunday night in a 110-45 win over Mississippi Valley State, the Tigers' 21st consecutive victory when scoring at least 100 points.

LSU's 65-point margin of victory was its largest since the Tigers beat Grambling by 75 (112-37) on Nov. 20, 1999 and is the third biggest against a Division-I opponent in program history. The 110 points were the most by LSU since a 119-108 win over North Florida on Dec. 12, 2015.

Carter scored 11 points — including three 3-pointers — in the first six minutes to make it 18-6 and LSU led by double figures the rest of the way. The Delta Devils went 0 for 6 from the field and committed five turnovers as LSU scored 17 consecutive points to take a 28-point lead with 7:44 left in the first half and led 55-13 at halftime. The Tigers allowed the seventh-fewest points in a half by an opponent in program history.

Mississippi Valley State (2-11) is averaging 46.2 points and is winless with a scoring margin of minus-44.2 in 11 games against Division-I opponents this season.

LSU (11-2) has won three games in a row since a 74-64 loss to SMU at the Compete 4 Cause Classic in Frisco, Texas, on Dec. 14.

Jordan Spears and Daimion Collins added 15 points apiece for the Tigers, who shot 66% (46 of 70) from the field and made 12 3s.

Alvin Stredic led Mississippi Valley State with eight points.

