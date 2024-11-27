SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Gabe Madsen hits season-best 7 3s, scores 27 points, Utah rolls past Mississippi Valley State 94-48

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen made a season-high seven 3-pointers and matched his season best with 27 points to lead Utah to a 94-48 rout over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday night.

Madsen was 7 of 10 from long range and 10-of-13 shooting from the floor. Miro Little chipped in 16 points for Utah (5-1). Lawson Lovering added 12 points and Mason Madsen had nine points on three 3s.

Mason Madsen's 3-pointer followed by Little's three-point play gave the Utes their largest lead, 89-35, with 4:45 to play.

The Utes shot 56% (33 of 59) from the floor and made 14 of 29 (49%) from beyond the arc.

Arthur Tate made three 3s and scored 23 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-6), which has lost all six of its games to Power 4 conference teams on the road.

Utah opened on a 33-8 run and led 50-21 at the break. Gabe Madsen made five 3s and scored 19 points and Lovering chipped in with 12 as the Utes shot 62% (18 of 29) and made eight 3-pointers in the first half.

Utah hosts Eastern Washington on Saturday. The Delta Devils return home to face Oakwood on Dec. 2.

