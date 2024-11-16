SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Freshman stars Harper, Bailey help No. 24 Rutgers beat Monmouth 98-81

Rutgers guard Ace Bailey (4) reacts after making a three...

Rutgers guard Ace Bailey (4) reacts after making a three point shot against Monmouth guard Jack Collins (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

By The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Dylan Harper scored 20 points, fellow freshman Ace Bailey had 17 in his college debut and No. 24 Rutgers beat Monmouth 98-81 on Friday night.

After missing the first two games of the season with what coach Steve Pikiell called a “basketball injury,” Bailey made the first shot of the game — a 3-pointer from the right corner. The guard added six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 30 minutes.

Harper has scored at least 20 points in each game this season for Rutgers (3-0). He added five rebounds and six assists.

Zach Martini added 18 points, and Lathan Sommerville had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Abdi Bashir Jr. led Monmouth (0-4) with a career-high 38 points. He was 10 of 17 from 3-point range. Madison Durr added 17 points.

Rutgers never trailed. The Scarlet Knights were 11 of 20 from 3-point range and made 25 of 32 free throws.

Takeaways

Monmouth: The Hawks have an average losing margin of 21 points.

Rutgers center Zach Martini (99) and Monmouth guard Jack Collins...

Rutgers center Zach Martini (99) and Monmouth guard Jack Collins (13) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights continue to feast on mid-majors. They are 63-7 in nonconference home games under Steve Pikiell since the 2016-17 season.

Key moment

Ace Bailey's alley-oop dunk off a turnover gave Rutgers a 42-25 lead.

Key stat

Rutgers shot 61% from the field (30 of 52)

Up next

Monmouth is at Wichita State on Monday night. Rutgers hosts Merrimack on Wednesday night.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME