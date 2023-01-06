Morehead St. 84, S. Indiana 80
S. INDIANA (8-8)
Lakes 4-9 0-0 11, Polakovich 4-5 2-2 10, Henry 2-5 2-2 6, Simmons 4-12 1-3 9, Swope 8-17 5-7 25, Hernandez 2-5 5-6 10, Solomon 1-4 3-4 5, Powell 2-2 0-0 4, Mielke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 18-24 80.
MOREHEAD ST. (9-7)
Gross 5-9 3-4 13, Freeman 7-12 7-8 24, Thelwell 4-5 3-4 11, Thomas 1-3 2-2 4, Wolfe 7-13 4-7 22, Maughmer 1-5 4-4 7, Bryan 0-0 1-2 1, Scott 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-49 24-31 84.
Halftime_S. Indiana 37-36. 3-Point Goals_S. Indiana 8-22 (Swope 4-8, Lakes 3-7, Hernandez 1-2, Mielke 0-1, Simmons 0-4), Morehead St. 8-14 (Wolfe 4-7, Freeman 3-4, Maughmer 1-1, Thelwell 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Swope, Solomon. Rebounds_S. Indiana 36 (Polakovich 14), Morehead St. 26 (Thelwell 7). Assists_S. Indiana 10 (Swope 4), Morehead St. 18 (Maughmer 5). Total Fouls_S. Indiana 23, Morehead St. 20. A_1,655 (6,500).