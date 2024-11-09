No. 20 Cincinnati routs Morehead State 83-56 in second consecutive blowout

CINCINNATI — Simas Lukosius had 14 points and a team-high six assists and No. 20 Cincinnati beat Morehead State 83-56 on Friday night.

Jizzle James and Dillon Mitchell also scored 14 points, and Aziz Bandaogo had 12 for the Bearcats (2-0). Arrinten Page added 13 points off the bench for Cincinnati.

Kenny White Jr. scored 10 points and Dieonte Miles and Jalen Breazeale each had nine for Morehead State (1-2), which faced a ranked opponent for the fifth straight season.

The Bearcats overcame a slow start to build an 18-point lead at halftime. Cincinnati shot 60% from the field, including 6 of 16 from 3-point range.

Takeaways

Morehead State: Miles was facing a familiar foe. The 7-foot forward transferred from the Bearcats' crosstown rival Xavier following the 2022-23 season after playing in 38 games over three seasons.

Cincinnati: After recording 27 assists in Monday’s season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Bearcats dished out another 18 on Friday. Cincinnati had 12 assists on 16 field goals in the first half.

Key moment

The Bearcats were sloppy to start the second half, but after head coach Wes Miller called a timeout, Mitchell had a steal and a breakaway dunk to give them a 41-21 lead three minutes into the second half.

Cincinnati guard Rayvon Griffith (3) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Morehead State, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Key stat

Cincinnati scored 15 points off 10 Eagles turnovers, while Morehead State managed only two points from four Bearcat turnovers.

Up next

Morehead State plays at Chattanooga on Thursday, and Cincinnati hosts Nicholls State on Friday.