No. 3 Iowa State gets double-digit scoring from 6 players in a 99-72 win over Morgan State

AMES, Iowa — Tamin Lipsey scored a season-high 20 points and No. 3 Iowa State extended its winning streak to seven games with a 99-72 win over Morgan State on Sunday.

Lipsey, an Ames native, scored 12 out of his points in the first half as the Cyclones (10-1) raced to a 50-34 lead.

Curtis Jones added 19 points off the bench after scoring just four points in Iowa State's last game, an 83-51 win over Omaha.

Keshon Gilbert scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Dishon Jackson added 12 points and tied his career highs in blocks and steals with five and two, respectively. Joshua Jefferson had his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds, along with three blocks and two steals. Milan Momcilovic finished with 10 points.

Kameron Hobbs led the Bears (6-9) with 23 points, and Amahrie Simpkins scored 18 points.

Takeaways

Morgan State: The Bears remain winless on the road, dropping their seventh straight.

Iowa State: The Cyclones end non-conference play on a seven-game winning streak and get a break for the holidays before starting Big 12 play.

Morgan State guard Demajion Topps (2) looks to shoot in front of Iowa State forward Brandton Chatfield, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Key moment

An 11-0 run in the first half helped Iowa State pull away from Morgan State.

Key stat

The Cyclones shot 56.3% from the field in the first half. The shot 3 for 10 from 3-point range.

Up next

Iowa State travels to Colorado on Dec. 30 to open up Big 12 play. Morgan State has a week off before traveling to Minnesota on Dec. 29.