No. 3 Iowa State gets double-digit scoring from 6 players in a 99-72 win over Morgan State
AMES, Iowa — Tamin Lipsey scored a season-high 20 points and No. 3 Iowa State extended its winning streak to seven games with a 99-72 win over Morgan State on Sunday.
Lipsey, an Ames native, scored 12 out of his points in the first half as the Cyclones (10-1) raced to a 50-34 lead.
Curtis Jones added 19 points off the bench after scoring just four points in Iowa State's last game, an 83-51 win over Omaha.
Keshon Gilbert scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Dishon Jackson added 12 points and tied his career highs in blocks and steals with five and two, respectively. Joshua Jefferson had his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds, along with three blocks and two steals. Milan Momcilovic finished with 10 points.
Kameron Hobbs led the Bears (6-9) with 23 points, and Amahrie Simpkins scored 18 points.
Takeaways
Morgan State: The Bears remain winless on the road, dropping their seventh straight.
Iowa State: The Cyclones end non-conference play on a seven-game winning streak and get a break for the holidays before starting Big 12 play.
Key moment
An 11-0 run in the first half helped Iowa State pull away from Morgan State.
Key stat
The Cyclones shot 56.3% from the field in the first half. The shot 3 for 10 from 3-point range.
Up next
Iowa State travels to Colorado on Dec. 30 to open up Big 12 play. Morgan State has a week off before traveling to Minnesota on Dec. 29.