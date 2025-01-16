Backup Schutt sinks two free throws to cap Virginia Tech rally over N.C. State, 79-76

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Reserve Jaden Schutt scored 17 points and made two foul shots with 2.3 seconds left to help Virginia Tech storm back down the stretch and beat N.C. State 79-76 on Wednesday night.

Forced to go the length of the court following Schutt's go-ahead foul shots that made it 77-76, Ben Burnham stole the inbound pass intended for the Wolfpack's Ben Middlebrooks, drove the lane and dunked it as time expired for the final margin.

With six seconds left, Schutt came up short on a 3-point attempt with the Hokies down 76-75. In a scramble for the loose ball, however, Marcus Hill fouled Schutt sending him to the line for the foul shots.

N.C. State's Jayden Taylor converted a three-point play to give the Wolfpack a 60-45 lead with 13:29 remaining. From there, Virginia Tech outscored N.C. State 34-16 to take the win.

The Wolfpack led 45-34 at halftime.

Tobi Lawal led Virginia Tech (8-9, 3-3 ACC) with 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Schutt finished 6-for-10 shooting and Burnham 12.

Taylor scored 17 points for N.C. State (9-8, 2-4). Middlebrooks scored 13 points and Marcus Hill 12.

N.C. State, which has lost four of five, hosts California on Saturday. Virginia Tech, which has won back-to-back contests, hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.