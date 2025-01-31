SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 17 N.C. State women pull away in 3rd quarter, beat Wake Forest 90-83 for 6th straight win

By The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Zoe Brooks scored 18 points and No. 17 N.C. State pulled away in the third quarter and beat Wake Forest 90-83 on Thursday night.

Brooks scored seven points as N.C. State outscored Wake Forest 23-8 in the third quarter for a 70-49 advantage heading to the fourth.

Zamareya Jones added 17 points off the bench for the Wolfpack. Saniya Rivers scored 13 points and Tilda Trygger added 12.

N.C. State (17-4, 9-1 ACC) has won six straight games, 13 of its last 14 and is 13-0 at home.

Rylie Theuerkauf scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting and made three 3-pointers to lead Wake Forest (8-13, 1-9), which shot 52% (32 of 62) from the floor but committed 17 turnovers. Raegyn Conley added 21 points.

The Wolfpack led 83-63 with 3:30 remaining, but the Demon Deacons scored the next five points to spark a 20-5 run to get within 88-83 with 14 seconds left.

Wake Forest plays at No. 25 Florida State on Sunday.

On Monday, N.C. State hosts No. 10 Duke, which is riding a five-game winning streak and is 8-1 in conference play.

