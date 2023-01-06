Nebraska faces Minnesota on 3-game road skid

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-7, 0-3 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits Minnesota looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Golden Gophers are 5-3 on their home court. Minnesota is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Cornhuskers have gone 1-3 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Golden Gophers and Cornhuskers meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Derrick Walker is averaging 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.