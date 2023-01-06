Nevada hosts Moore and San Jose State

Nevada Wolf Pack (13-3, 3-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (11-5, 2-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Omari Moore scored 22 points in San Jose State's 67-64 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 at home. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 2.6.

The Wolf Pack are 3-0 in MWC play. Nevada averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Spartans and Wolf Pack match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.3 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.