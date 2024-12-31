Sandfort scores 15, Iowa beats New Hampshire 112-70 in nonconference finale

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Payton Sandfort had 15 points to lead six Iowa players in double figures and the Hawkeyes never trailed Monday night in their 112-70 win over New Hampshire, the final nonconference game of the season for both teams.

Sandfort hit a jumper to open the scoring 57 seconds into the game and his layup about 4 1/2 minutes later gave Iowa (10-3) a 15-4 lead. The Wildcats twice trimmed their deficit to nine points before Cooper Koch hit a 3 that made it 23-11 with 11:18 left until halftime and pushed the lead into double figures for good.

The Hawkeyes shot 61% (45 of 74) from the field, hit 10 3s and set season highs for points in a game and points in a half. Ten different Iowa players scored at least three points, led by Sandfort’s 11, before halftime as Iowa scored its most points in a half this season and took a 62-33 lead into the intermission.

Giancarlo Bastianoni scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting for New Hampshire (2-13) and Anthony McComb III added 15 and Sami Pissis 11. The Wildcats are winless in eight games away from home this season.

Koch and Seydou Traore scored 14 points apiece for Iowa and Ladji Dembele 12. Josh Dix and Pryce Sandfort each added 11 points.

Sandfort had his string of 18 consecutive made free throws dating to Nov. 22 snapped when he missed the first of two foul shots about six minutes into the game. The 6-foot-8 senior, who went into the game with the best career free throw percentage (89.8%) in program history, made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.