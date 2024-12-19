SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lee continues assault on double-double record sending No. 13 K-State to route over N.M. State

By The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Ayoka Lee scored 19 of her 34 points before halftime and Serena Sundell scored 18 points and No. 13 Kansas State beat New Mexico State 83-39 on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-6 Lee finished 14-for-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. She is now three double-doubles shy of moving into second in Big 12 history for career double-doubles.

Molly Kaiser scored 15 points for New Mexico State.

Lee scored the game's first points with a pair of layups and 1-for-2 shooting from the foul line. Kaiser countered with a 3-pointer and a jumper to tie it at 5. Lee made her third layup and that sparked a 10-0 run in which Lee made three more layups and the Jayhawks (12-1) led 19-7 after the first quarter.

The Aggies responded with more offense with a 15-point second quarter in which Harding shot 3 for 4 and scored seven points but were still outscored by four points in the stanza and trailed 38-22 at intermission.

But the Wildcats emerged from the break and decimated New Mexico State (6-5) outscoring them 28-7 and led 66-29. Lee outscored the Aggies by herself with 11 points making all three of her shot attempts and 5 for 7 from the foul line.

The Aggies host Division II-member Eastern New Mexico on Friday. Kansas State — which improved to 9-0 at home this season — kicks off Big 12 play hosting Cincinnati on Sunday.

