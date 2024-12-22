Trio helps LSU pull away in second half to beat New Orleans 86-70

BATON ROUGE, La. — Vyctorius Miller came off the bench to score 17, Cam Carter and freshman Corey Chest notched double-doubles and LSU pulled away in the second half to beat New Orleans 86-70 on Sunday.

Miller made 6 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers for the Tigers (10-2), who improved to 8-0 at home. Carter finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Chest totaled 12 points and 10 boards for the first of his career.

Dji Bailey pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds for LSU. Jordan Sears scored 10.

James White had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season for the Privateers (2-9), who have lost five in a row — all on the road.

Carter scored nine in the first half to help LSU take a slim 30-29 lead into intermission. White had 13 points before the break for New Orleans. The Tigers shot 40.6% but missed 14 of 16 from 3-point range. The Privateers shot 31.4% in the first half and missed 8 of 10 from beyond the arc.

White scored in the paint to begin the second half and give New Orleans the lead. MJ Thomas made two free throws for the Privateers with 14:53 remaining to tie the game at 38. Carter answered with a 3-pointer and he and Miller both scored five in a run that grew to 18-0 and the Tigers led comfortably from there.

LSU made half of its 38 second-half shots and outscored New Orleans 56-41.

LSU will host Mississippi Valley State on Sunday. New Orleans travels to play McNeese on Saturday.

