Tyler Nickel, Devin McGlockton lead Vanderbilt to 100-56 romp over New Orleans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Nickel made five 3-pointers and scored 19, Devin McGlockton posted a double-double and Vanderbilt rolled to a 100-56 victory over New Orleans on Monday night, closing out nonconference play on a six-game win streak.

Nickel made 7 of 14 shots for the Commodores (12-1), who improved to 8-0 at home. McGlockton totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Jason Edwards hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 for Vanderbilt, while fellow reserve Tyler Tanner contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

James White had 18 points on 6-for-17 shooting to lead the Privateers (2-11), who have lost 8 of 9 away from home.

Edwards' 3-pointers all came in the first half as he scored 13 to help the Commodores build a 51-28 advantage. McGlockton and Chris Manon had the first two baskets as Vanderbilt jumped in front and never trailed.

A Nickel 3-pointer pushed the Commodores' lead to 62-30 a little over three minutes into the second half. Another Nickel 3 made it 84-42 with 6:48 remaining. Vanderbilt, which twice led by 50, hit the century mark for the third time this season on a Miles Keeffe free throw with 53 seconds left.

Vanderbilt opens Southeastern Conference play at LSU on Saturday. New Orleans, which has lost seven in a row all on the road, returns home to play UT Rio Grande Valley in Southland Conference action.

