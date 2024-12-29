SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Osobor, Diallo lead Washington in 90-53 rout of NJIT in final nonconference tune-up

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Great Osobor and Zoom Diallo each scored a dozen points and Washington rolled to a 90-53 win over NJIT Sunday in its final tune-up before diving full-time into the Big Ten season.

The Huskies bounced back from an upset loss at the hands of Seattle U that snapped a 19-game win streak against the cross-town rival.

Osobor opened the game with a three-point play in the first minute and followed it with a layup and the Huskies raced to a 20-point lead by intermission, 46-26. Washington's bench saw plenty of playing time with four players scoring at least nine points. Diallo led the bench effort with 12 points, five assists and a pair of steals. Wilhelm Briedenbach finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Sebastian Robinson was 5 of 22 from the field, including 0-for-4 from distance, but led the Highlanders (2-12) with 16 points. Tim Moore Jr. added 14 points and Ari Fulton contributed 11.

The Huskies will look look for their first Big Ten Conference victory after an 0-2 start when they play host to Maryland on Thursday and No. 24 Illinois on Sunday. NJIT returns home to host Medgar Evers on Saturday.

