No. 11 Tennessee women ease by Florida A&M 93-64 behind 20-points apiece from Spear and Striplin

By The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jewel Spear and Karoline Striplin each scored 20 points and No. 11 Tennessee opened its season with a 93-64 victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday night to spoil a homecoming for new Rattlers head coach Bridgette Gordon.

Spear made five 3-pointers and Striplin was 8-of-9 shooting, including three baskets in the final 4:13. Rickea Jackson added 13 points and Kaiya Wynn had 12 for Tennessee. Jillian Hollingshead grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to help the Lady Vols hold a 47-25 advantage on the glass.

Spear sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner, off a nice drive and assist from Destinee Wells, just before the halftime buzzer to extend Tennessee’s lead to 47-30 at halftime. Spear was 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half and scored 16 points. Florida A&M committed 11 turnovers in the first half.

Ahriahna Grizzle scored 16 points, Hailee Brennen added 13 points and Ivet Subirats had 12 for Florida A&M.

Gordon starred at Tennessee from 1985-89, helping the Lady Vols claim their first two NCAA titles in 1987 and '89. Gordon ranks No. 2 all-time in career points (2,462) and No. 12 in rebounds (915) in program history.

Tennessee plays at No. 18 Florida State on Thursday.

