No. 11 Virginia hosts Syracuse following Girard's 28-point outing

Syracuse Orange (10-5, 3-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers after Joseph Girard III scored 28 points in Syracuse's 70-69 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-1 in home games. Virginia ranks third in the ACC shooting 37.2% from downtown, led by Reece Beekman shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

The Orange are 3-1 against conference opponents. Syracuse is sixth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Judah Mintz averaging 4.2.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Cavaliers and Orange face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Girard averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Mintz is averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.