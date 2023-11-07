No. 14 Maryland women jump out early and cruise to 98-75 victory over Harvard in a season opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Shyanne Sellers scored 14 of 25 points in the first half and No. 14 Maryland rolled in a 98-75 victory over Harvard in a season opener on Monday night.

Sellers, a junior who was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team, was 7-of-11 shooting from the floor with three 3-pointers, made all eight of her free-throw attempts and added seven assists.

Brinae Alexander scored 15 points for the Terrapins. Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points and Emma Chardon chipped in 10.

The Terrapins built a 31-11 first quarter lead. Harvard kept pace in the second and trailed 52-34 at halftime, but got no closer than 82-67 with 6:09 remaining.

Harmoni Turner scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had six assists and three steals for Harvard.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese, in her 22nd year at the helm and the winningest coach in the program with a 564-147 record, starts the season with seven new players that includes North Carolina State and AP All-American honoree Brown-Turner.

Maryland is 3-0 against Harvard. The teams last meeting was in the NCAA Tournament first round on March 18, 2007, which the Terps won at home 89-65.

