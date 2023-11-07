SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 18 Florida State women begin season with 99-63 victory over Charleston Southern

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — O’Mariah Gordon scored 21 points, Makayla Timpson added 18 points and No. 18 Florida State began the season with a 99-63 victory over Charleston Southern on Monday night.

FSU has won 29 of its last 30 season openers and is 42-10 all-time in season-opening games. The Seminoles lead Charleston Southern 4-0 all-time, including an 83-32 victory in the last meeting during the 2021 season.

Amaya Bonner had 15 points, Alexis Tucker scored 14 and Sara Bejedi added 10 for Florida State. Gordon finished in double-figure scoring for the 18th time in her career.

Florida State scored 11 unanswered points in the first quarter to build a 29-13 lead. Bonner scored five straight points to begin a 10-0 run in the second quarter to make it 44-17. The Seminoles extended their lead to 43 points after opening the third on a 12-2 run to make it 70-27.

Alba Garcia led Charlston Southern with 19 points.

The Seminoles host No. 11 Tennessee on Thursday. Charleston Southern faces another Power Five program on Friday against Clemson.

