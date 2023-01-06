No. 19 Duke 60, Wake Forest 50
DUKE (14-1)
Brown 3-8 0-0 6, Balogun 6-9 0-1 12, Day-Wilson 0-2 2-2 2, Richardson 4-6 3-3 12, Taylor 7-13 0-0 18, Corosdale 1-4 0-0 2, Heide 2-3 0-0 4, de Jesus 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Oliver 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 24-54 6-8 60
WAKE FOREST (10-6)
Hinds 1-3 0-0 2, Summiel 2-6 1-2 5, Harrison 1-4 0-0 2, Spear 4-7 3-4 13, Williams 4-15 3-3 12, Becker 0-1 2-2 2, Andrews 2-2 0-0 6, Scruggs 2-6 3-5 8, Totals 16-44 12-16 50
3-Point Goals_Duke 6-14 (Balogun 0-2, Day-Wilson 0-1, Richardson 1-1, Taylor 4-7, de Jesus 0-1, Jackson 1-2), Wake Forest 6-14 (Spear 2-5, Williams 1-6, Andrews 2-2, Scruggs 1-1). Assists_Duke 13 (de Jesus 3, Jackson 3), Wake Forest 9 (Harrison 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Duke 36 (Balogun 10), Wake Forest 24 (Summiel 10). Total Fouls_Duke 16, Wake Forest 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,050.