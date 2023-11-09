SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 20 Colorado women back up win over No. 1 LSU by beating Le Moyne 97-38

By The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Maddie Nolan and Frida Formann scored 15 points apiece, Aaronette Vonleh added a double-double and No. 20 Colorado followed up its season-opening win over No. 1 LSU with a 97-38 romp past Le Moyne on Wednesday night.

The Buffaloes (2-0), who made 10 3-pointers and shot 53% in upending LSU 92-78 in Las Vegas on Monday, followed up with 11 3s and 53% shooting against the Dolphins (0-2) at home.

Vonleh had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Nolan, a graduate transfer from Michigan, was 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Sarah-Rose Smith, a senior transfer from Missouri, came off the bench to score 10 points.

Colorado scored the first 10 points of the game and led 19-2 in the middle of the first quarter.

Formann had 12 points in the first half when the Buffs took a 52-21 lead and outscored Le Moyne 27-9 in the third quarter.

The Buffs finished with 42 points off of 25 Le Moyne turnovers, were a plus-17 on rebounds and had 29 assists on 39 baskets.

Lytoya Baker scored 18 points for the Dolphins, who went 3 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 30% overall.

