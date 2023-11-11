SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 25 Mississippi State women use big third quarter to beat SE Louisiana 67-46

By The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Debreasha Powe had 19 points and nine rebounds, JerKaila Jordan added 13 points and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Southeastern Louisiana 67-46 on Friday night.

Mississippi State only led 27-26 at halftime. But the Bulldogs went on a 23-2 run in the third quarter to extend their lead to 51-30. Powe started a 12-0 run with a 3-pointer, and she added two 3-pointers after SE Louisiana's lone make during the spurt.

SE Louisiana went 2 for 11 from the field to begin the second half and got outscored 24-8 in the third quarter.

Jessika Carter scored 12 points for Mississippi State (2-0). Carter, Jordan and Erynn Barnum each recorded a double-double on opening night to become the first Bulldog trio to record double-doubles in the same game since Dec. 19, 2021.

Kennedy Paul scored 11 points and Hailey Giaratano had 10 points and eight rebounds for SE Louisiana (1-1). Junior center Cheyanne Daniels, who had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a season-opening 61-30 win over Millsaps, added nine points.

Mississippi remains home this weekend to face Jacksonville State on Sunday. SE Louisiana, coming off the program’s first 20-win campaign and NCAA Tournament berth last season, plays Southern-New Orleans on Tuesday.

