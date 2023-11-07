Pili scores 26 points as No. 5 Utah beats Mississippi Valley State 104-45

SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and No. 5 Utah beat Mississippi Valley State 104-45 on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Gianna Kneepkins finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Utes. Lani White added 15 points. Issy Palmer chipped in 10 points and seven assists.

Jaylia Reed led Mississippi Valley State with 11 points. Leah Turner added 10 points.

Pili gave the Utes an early spark with her efficient shooting. The Devilettes struggled to keep the junior forward from dominating in the paint. Pili went 7 for 7 from the field and 10 for 12 from the free throw line — all in the first half.

The Devilettes faded away after scoring just eight baskets and committing 25 turnovers over the final three quarters.

Mississippi Valley State found ways to stay one step ahead of Utah during the first quarter. The Devilettes scored seven points off six Utes turnovers over the first 10 minutes while shooting 69% from the floor on the other end. Reed’s steal and layup ignited a 7-0 run that put Mississippi Valley State up 20-16 late in the first quarter.

Utah buried the Devilettes with a 24-0 second quarter run and took a 51-30 lead into halftime. Pili fueled the bulk of the decisive run with three baskets and five free throws.

The Utes built up a game-high 61-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: Early foul trouble wore down the Devilettes after a competitive start. Three starters and a key reserve all picked up two fouls apiece before the first quarter ended.

Utah: The Utes clamped down defensively in the second quarter to pull away. Utah forced six turnovers, eight missed shots, and held Mississippi Valley State scoreless over a decisive 7 1/2-minute stretch.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State visits defending national champion LSU on Sunday.

Utah hosts South Carolina State on Thursday.