Robert Wright III sets a Baylor freshman record with 13 assists, the Bears beat Norfolk State 94-69

Baylor forward Norchad Omier scores past Norfolk State guard Jaylani Darden during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Credit: AP/Rod Aydelotte

WACO, Texas — Norchad Omier had 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Robert Wright III set a Baylor freshman record with 13 assists and the Bears beat Norfolk State 94-69 on Wednesday.

Baylor made its final three shots of the first half and its first five after the break to take a 54-40 lead on Omier’s layup following a steal near the Norfolk State basket. Omier’s layup came during an 11-0 run, while the Spartans missed five straight shots.

Six different Baylor players made a 3-pointer. Omier sank his third 3-pointer of the season and Baylor’s eighth of the game to extend the lead to 72-50.

Wright started for the second straight game in place of Jeremy Roach, who suffered a concussion against No. 25 UConn on Dec. 4. Wright scored 16 points against Norfolk State for his first double-double. He passed L.J. Rose’s mark of 12 assists set on Jan. 19, 2013.

Josh Ojianwuna and VJ Edgecombe also scored 16 points apiece for Baylor (7-3).

Christian Ings scored 12 points for Norfolk State (6-5). Brian Moore Jr. and Jaylani Darden each added 11.

Baylor has an extended break before playing Arlington Baptist on Dec. 27. Norfolk State returns to the court on Sunday at Northern Kentucky.

Baylor forward Norchad Omier scores over Norfolk State forward Jalen Myers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Credit: AP/Rod Aydelotte

