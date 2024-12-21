No. 19 North Carolina women put 6 in double figures, roll to 90-47 win over Norfolk State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Lanie Grant scored 15 points, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double and No. 19 North Carolina took control early to roll to a 90-47 win over Norfolk State on Saturday.

The Tar Heels held the Spartans without a field goal for the final 7:23 of the first quarter and turned a one-point lead into a 29-8 lead by the end. Norfolk State missed eight shots and had four turnovers.

The lead was 49-19 at halftime as the Spartans were 1 of 12 from 3-point range and 5 of 25 overall while the Tar Heels shot 50% and had six 3s.

Grace Townsend had 14 points for the Tar Heels (12-2) and Ustby had 10 with 11 rebounds. Maria Gakdeng and Lexi Donarski both had 11 points Ciera Toomey 10.

Diamond Johnson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (11-4) and Anjanae Richardson added 11 points.

North Carolina scored the first 13 points of the second half and led by 52 in the fourth before Norfolk State scored the last nine points.

The Tar Heels had 14 3-pointers and made 20 of 23 free throws. The Spartans made just 3 of 23 3s and shot 29% overall with 24 turnovers.

The Tar Heels, 0-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, return to league action on Saturday in Miami.