Georgia wins 2nd straight, defeats North Carolina Central 64-54

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 13 points and hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line and Georgia pulled away to beat North Carolina Central, 64-54 on Sunday.

Georgia won its second straight game after opening the season with an 82-71 loss to Oregon.

Emmanuel Izunabor hit the second of two free throws with 5:21 left to get the Eagles within six points, 53-47. but Abdur-Rahim knocked down six straight free throws and Justin Hill added a layup and a 3-pointer in an 11-2 run that put Georgia on top by 15, 64-49.

The Bulldogs converted 20 of 25 free throw attempts (80%) and was 19 of 53 from the field (35.8%).

Hill scored 11 points for Georgia and Silas Demary Jr. added 10 points and four steals.

Izunabor's 12 points and eight rebounds both were team highs for NC Central (1-2). Poh'Boigh King and Fred Cleveland Jr. each added 11 points.

Georgia takes on No. 13 Miami on Friday. NC Central, which lost its opener to No. 1 Kansas, plays host to Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday.

