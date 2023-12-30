RJ Davis posts 20 points, 10 assists, No. 9 North Carolina routs Charleston Southern 105-60

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — RJ Davis had 20 points and 10 assists to lead No. 9 North Carolina to a 105-60 rout of Charleston Southern on Friday night.

Davis was one of six Tar Heels (9-3) to score in double figures. Jalen Washington scored a career-high 17 points, Elliott Cadeau added 13, Armando Bacot and Seth Trimble each scored 12, and Harrison Ingram 10.

It’s the first double-double of the season for Davis, and the first points-assists double-double of his college career. Davis made his first four shots and scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the game. The senior guard also did not have a turnover in 26 minutes.

A’lahn Summer scored 21 points to pace the Buccaneers (4-9). DJ Patrick added 11 points.

UNC never trailed and led by as many as 47 points. The Tar Heels were dominant inside, outscoring the Buccaneers 52-12 in the paint and building a 46-25 edge in rebounding.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: In their final non-conference game of the regular season, the Tar Heels shook off the rust from an eight-day break and won in impressive fashion. UNC notched a season-high 20 assists and had a season-low five turnovers while shooting a season-best 56.2% from the floor. It was the second time this season UNC topped 100 points.

Charleston Southern guard Gaddis Heath III (0) drives in against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Seward

Charleston Southern: It’s been a rough start to the season for the Buccaneers, who have beaten just one Division I opponent and have already endured a coaching change. Charleston Southern has now played three ACC opponents in their non-conference schedule, losing by an average margin of 31.3 points. The Buccaneers will expect to perform better in the Big South.

NEXT UP

North Carolina: The Tar Heels resume ACC play at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Charleston Southern: Big South play begins Wednesday at home for the Buccaneers against Presbyterian.

Charleston Southern guard RJ Johnson, center, is tightly defended by North Carolina forward Jae'Lyn Withers, left, and guard Cormac Ryan (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Seward

___

