Crisp, Nivar each score 15, No. 16 UNC women dominate Indiana in 2nd half to win Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Trayanna Crisp came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 15 points to spark No. 16 North Carolina to a 69-39 win over Indiana on Monday in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Crisp, a junior transfer from Arizona State, had 12 points in the first half as the Tar Heels eased out to a 32-26 lead.

In the third quarter North Carolina outscored the Hoosiers 22-7, hitting 8 of 16 shots, three from behind the arc, while outrebounding Indiana 12-3 and forcing six turnovers.

The Tar Heels scored the first seven points in the second half and had two more 6-0 runs for a 54-33 lead. With a Crisp 3 to close the third quarter and the first nine points of the fourth quarter, the lead ballooned to 63-33.

Indya Nivar also had 15 points for the Tar Heels (6-1), who held Indiana to 13 points in the second half. Alyssa Ustby had nine points with 13 rebounds and five assists.

Yarden Garzon had 10 points to lead the Hoosiers (4-3), who started the season ranked. Indiana topped No. 24 Stanford before heading to the tournament and beat No. 18 Baylor in Sunday's semifinals.

Indiana shot 29% for the game, going 4 of 26 from the 3-point line. In the second half it was 21% with a 0-for-13 performance from the arc. The Hoosiers were outrebounded 47-31.

North Carolina returns home to play North Carolina Central on Friday. Indiana is home against Maine on Sunday.