Hepburn scores 26, Louisville pulls away from North Carolina 83-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chucky Hepburn made 16 of 20 free throws — going 7 for 7 in the last three minutes — and scored 26 points to lead Louisville to an 83-70 win over North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Hepburn scored 13 points in the last nine minutes as the Cardinals continually came up with clutch plays after the Tar Heels cut an 11-point deficit to one and once tying the game.

It was 70-69 when Hepburn was fouled on a 3-point attempt, with his makes starting a 12-0 run. Reyne Smith then hit his second key 3, James Scott got loose for a dunk after he kept the possession alive with a rebound and Hepburn made four more free throws for an 82-69 lead with 40 seconds left.

North Carolina had four misses, one a Scott block, and a turnover during the deciding drought.

Smith had 17 points off the bench for Louisville (9-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had lost five straight in the series. Scott had 11 points and eight rebounds and J'Vonne Hadley 10 points with seven boards.

Ian Jackson scored 23 points for North Carolina (8-6, 1-1). Drake Powell scored 14 points and RJ Davis 12.

The Cardinals led by six at halftime and built that up to 51-40 on a 3-pointer by Khani Rooths 4 1/2 minutes into the second half. The Tar Heels scored eight straight to pull within 59-58 but Hepburn then hit two free throws. Jackson tied it with a 3-pointer but Smith quickly matched that.

Louisville led 37-31 at halftime and only trailed for 24 seconds. Cade Tyson's 3-pointer had the Tar Heels on top 15-13 but the Cardinals scored the next seven — the biggest run in the first half.

Louisville goes to Virginia and North Carolina is at Notre Dame on Saturday.