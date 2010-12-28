North Carolina routs Rutgers 78-55

NEW YORK (AP) — Leslie McDonald scored 14 points to lead a balanced North Carolina offense in a 78-55 win over Rutgers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Justin Watts added 10 points for the Tar Heels, who have won five of their past six games.

For one of the rare times in recent history, North Carolina arrived at an out-of-state game on the day of the contest. The Tar Heels were supposed to come in Sunday, but the New York area was hit by a blizzard that dumped nearly two feet of snow on the ground.

That forced North Carolina (9-4) to change its plans and the Tar Heels traveled Tuesday, catching an early morning flight.

It didn’t seem to matter as they began the game with a 14-2 run and never looked back.

Jonathan Mitchell scored 20 points for the Scarlet Knights (9-3), who had their six-game winning streak end.

North Carolina starting shooting guard Dexter Strickland, who was at home in New Jersey over the holidays, wasn’t able to make it down for practice over the weekend. He ended up meeting the team in New York.

Even with their travel woes, the Tar Heels got off to a strong start. They scored 14 of the first 16 points capped by Reggie Bullock’s 3-pointer. Rutgers cut its deficit to 16-8 before North Carolina scored eight straight, including back-to-back 3-pointers by McDonald that made it a 16-point game midway through the half.

A 3-pointer by Harrison Barnes a few moments later gave the Tar Heels a 27-11 lead. North Carolina hit 11 of its first 15 shots, including five 3s.

Even when they did miss shots, North Carolina controlled the offensive boards. Watts followed up an errant shot with a thunderous two-handed dunk that made it 33-15. The Tar Heels led 42-22 at the half.

Rutgers scored the first five points of the second half before North Carolina answered with seven straight to put the game away.

The Tar Heels have one more nonconference game against Saint Francis, Pa., before opening up Atlantic Coast Conference play at Virginia on Jan. 8.

Tuesday night was the 13th meeting between the schools. Rutgers won the first game back in 1921 and North Carolina has won every one since.

It’s the second straight season that the Tar Heels have snapped a six-game streak for Rutgers. Rookie coach Mike Rice and the Scarlet Knights were bidding for their first seven-game streak since 2001-02.

Even with the loss, Rutgers is off to the best start under a first-year coach since 1945-46 when the Scarlet Knights won 10 of their first 12 games under Donald S. White.