Miami grabs big lead early, holds off No. 4 NC State 73-59

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jasmyne Roberts, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Lashae Dwyer scored 18 points each and Miami beat No. 4 North Carolina State 73-59 on Thursday night.

Roberts and Day-Wilson both shot 7 of 14 from the field as the Hurricanes (12-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) built an early double-digit lead.

N.C. State (15-2, 3-2) rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter to cut it to 56-50 on Mimi Collins’ two free throws with 5:59 remaining in the fourth. But the Hurricanes responded with a 14-2 run capped by Dwyer’s 3-pointer with 2:05 left for a 70-52 lead.

Collins scored 18 points and Shaniya Rivers added 17 for the Wolfpack.

Miami capitalized on the absence of 6-foot-5 N.C. State center River Baldwin by outscoring the Wolfpack 38-18 in the paint. Baldwin, who averages a team-leading 17.5 points per game, missed her third straight game because of an ankle injury.

After shooting under 20% on 3-pointers in their previous two games, the Hurricanes opened by hitting three of their first four against N.C. State. Consecutive 3-pointers by Day-Wilson and Roberts keyed a 10-0 run to end the first quarter and put Miami ahead 21-10.

Dwyer’s layup with 31 seconds remaining gave Miami its third 14-point lead of the second quarter at 43-29 before Collins’ 3-pointer got the Wolfpack within 11 at the break.

Miami guard Jasmyne Roberts (4) shoots as North Carolina State forward Mimi Collins (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The weeklong layoff between games perhaps affected the Wolfpack early on. They shot 4 for 20 from the field and had five turnovers in the first quarter. N.C. State used its open date Sunday after beating Virginia 93-66 on Jan. 11.

Miami: The win closed the Hurricanes’ winless three-game stretch against top 25 teams. They also had double-digit road losses at No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 19 Notre Dame.

UP NEXT

Miami guard Ja'Leah Williams (12) goes to the basket past North Carolina State guard Aziaha James (10) and forward Mimi Collins (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

N.C. State: hosts Duke on Sunday.

Miami: visits North Carolina Jan. 25.