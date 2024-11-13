SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

RJ Godfrey scores 21 with 11 rebounds, Georgia beats North Florida 90-77 at Peach State Classic

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Silas Demary Jr. added 17 points to help Georgia beat North Florida 90-77 Tuesday night at the Peach State Classic.

Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence scored 15, and freshman Asa Newell, a consensus five-star recruit, had 13 points and eight rebounds for Georgia. Blue Cain added 11 points and Dakota Leffew, an all-Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference selection last season at Mount St. Mary’s, scored 10.

Godfey, who helped the Tigers make a run to the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8 last season, made a basket in the paint to open the scoring and Georgia (3-0) never trailed. Lawrence and Leffew hit 3-pointers 22 seconds apart to make it 18-9 about six minutes into the game and Godfrey scored six points in an 8-0 run — including dunks to open and close the spurt — that pushed the lead to 14 before the Bulldogs took a 43-31 lead into halftime.

Liam Murphy scored 16 consecutive North Florida points before Nate Lliteras hit a 3-pointer that pulled the Ospreys with 66-57 with 9:46 to play but Leffew answered with a 3 on the other end and Georgia led by double figures the rest of the way.

Murphy led North Florida with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Lliteras finished with 15 points. Kamrin Orion made four 3s and scored 14 and Josh Harris had 12 points.

North Florida (3-1) opened the season with three consecutive wins — including road wins over South Carolina in the opener and Georgia Tech (105-93) — for the first time since the 2015-16

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME