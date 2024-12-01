Essegian's six 3s power Nebraska past North Florida 103-72 as Huskers prepare for Big 10 opener

LINCOLN, Neb, — Connor Essegian knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers for the second-straight game and Nebraska rolled to a 103-72 win over North Florida on Sunday in the Cornhuskers' final tune-up before opening Big 10 Conference play.

Essegian scored a career-high 29-points and knocked down 6 of 15 from beyond the arc in a 96-79 win over South Dakota on Wednesday. Against the Ospreys he was an efficient 6-for-8 from distance to post 22 points.

Nate Lliteras knocked down a 3 in the opening minute to put North Florida in front, but Brice Williams answered with a 3 and Essegian added a layup and his first 3 to start a 20-1 run that put the Cornhuskers firmly in charge.

Nebraska was 40 of 69 shooting from the field and turned in their best offensive effort for the second straight game. Juwan Gary finished with 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots. Williams finished with 17 points and six assists. Andrew Morgan had 13 points and nine rebounds and Ahron Ulis added 10 points, both off the bench.

Lliteras hit 4 of 7 from distance and scored 17 points to lead North Florida. Jasai Miles had 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished three assists. Jaylen Smith added 12 points with six assists and Liam Murphey added 10 points with five rebounds off the bench.

Nebraska opens Big 10 Conference play on Saturday at Michigan State.