Northern Illinois visits Buffalo after Jones' 20-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-10, 0-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (7-7, 1-0 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Curtis Jones scored 20 points in Buffalo's 75-72 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 6-1 in home games. Buffalo has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 0-1 in MAC play. Northern Illinois averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Bulls and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Keshawn Williams is averaging 18.8 points for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.