Northern Iowa hosts Southern Illinois following Domask's 21-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-8, 3-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Marcus Domask scored 21 points in Southern Illinois' 53-49 victory against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 4-4 in home games. Northern Iowa has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

The Salukis have gone 4-1 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Tytan Anderson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Domask is averaging 17.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Salukis: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.