Watkins and Bol Bowen score 17 apiece, help Florida State pull away early to beat N. Kentucky 74-62

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jamir Watkins and Taylor Bol Bowen scored 17 points apiece and Florida State beat Northern Kentucky 74-62 on Monday night in a season opener.

Watkins hot 8 of 17 from the field with a 3-pointer and grabbed four rebounds. The senior led Florida State last season averaging 15.6 points and six rebounds. Bol Bowen was 5-of-9 shooting and made all seven of his free-throw attempts against Northern Kentucky.

The Seminoles shot 28 of 63 overall (44%) and had 14 assists, with four finishing with at least three.

Josh Dilling scored 18 points to lead Northern Kentucky. Randall Pettus II added 12 points. The pair were a combined 12-of-13 shooting from the free- throw line.

The Seminoles took the lead for good about eight minutes into the game, built a 43-31 halftime advantage and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Bol Bowen scored 15 points in the first half and Watkins added a 3-pointer and scored nine points.

It was the first meeting between the teams and the first time the Seminoles have beaten a member of the Horizon League since its 100-71 victory over Detroit Mercy on Nov. 20, 2016.

