SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hubbard leads Mississippi State past Northwestern, 66-57, wins Hall of Fame Tip-Off

By The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Freshman Josh Hubbard put up a career-high 29 points to help Mississippi State pull away from Northwestern, 66-57 to win the championship game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Hubbard hit 4 of 8 from behind the arc and was 7-for-7 from the free throw line and has scored in double figures in his last four games.

After Brooks Barnhizer hit from distance to put Northwestern in front, 48-47 with seven minutes left, Hubbard took over, feeding Cameron Matthews and Jimmy Bell Jr. for layups, then knocking down a 3 of his own to put the Bulldogs up 54-48. Over the closing stretch Hubbard scored 11 points, going 4-for-4 from the line.

Dashawn Davis scored 11 points and D.J. Jeffries pulled down 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0), who shot 23 of 49 from the field (46.9%), including 8 of 22 from distance (36.4%).

Ty Berry scored 14 points to lead Northwestern (4-1). Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg each added 13 points and Langborg dished four assists.

Mississippi State plays host to Nicholls Friday. Northwestern plays Northern Illinois on November 27.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME