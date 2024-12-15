SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Stojakovic leads Cal with career-high 31 points in 84-66 win over Northwestern St.

By The Associated Press

BERKELEY, Cailf. — Andrej Stojakovic scored a career-high 31 points, reserve Jermiah Wilkinson scored 18 and Cal beat Northwestern State 84-66 on Saturday to end its three-game losing streak.

Stojakovic — whose prior career high was 26 points on Dec. 3 against Missouri — finished 10-for-14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 8 from the foul line.

Joshua Ola-Joseph added 13 points and Jovan Blacksher Jr. 12 for the Golden Bears who shook off the after effects of their 88-80 loss on Tuesday night against Cornell.

Landyn Jumawa scored 15 points and Jon Sanders II 10 for the Demons.

Northwestern State (4-6) gave Cal a first-half handful and trailed just 36-33. But the Golden Bears (7-4) seized control of the game out of the break when Ola-Joseph made a 3-pointer, Stojakovic made a layup, Rytis Petraitis made a 3 and Stojakovic added a 3 for a 47-35 advantage. Cal stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

