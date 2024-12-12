Braeden Shrewsberry, Tae Davis lead Notre Dame to 77-65 victory against Dartmouth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Braeden Shrewsberry scored 22 points, Tae Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Notre Dame defeated Dartmouth 77-65 on Wednesday night.

Matt Allocco added 16 points for Notre Dame (6-5), which shot 53% for the game but made only 6 of 21 3-pointers.

Notre Dame made 15 of 18 two-point shots in the first half and took a 39-28 lead at halftime. Davis made 7 of 8 shots and scored 14 points and Shrewsberry scored 10 on 4-for-7 shooting.

The Fighting Irish pushed their lead to 17 points early in the second half and a 3-pointer by Shrewsberry made it 66-48 with a little more than nine minutes remaining. The lead was 18 points after J.R. Konieczny hit a jumper with 5 1/2 minutes remaining. The Irish missed their next eight shots and Dartmouth closed to within nine points with about 90 seconds to go.

Shrewsberry then made two free throws to start a string of five makes in six tries as the Fighting Irish put the game away.

Jackson Munro scored 17 points and Jayden Williams 13 for Dartmouth (4-5), which shot 40% for the game but made only 6 of 33 3-pointers. Also in double figures for the Big Green were Connor Amundsen, Brandon Mitchell-Day and Ryan Cornish with 10 each.

Notre Dame, which defeated Syracuse in an ACC opener last weekend, has one nonconference game remaining versus Le Moyne on Dec. 22 before returning to conference play at Georgia Tech on Dec. 31.