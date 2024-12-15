Hidalgo scores 27 and No. 8 Notre Dame runs away from Eastern Michigan 118-49

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points and No. 8 Notre Dame extended its winning streak to four games, routing Eastern Michigan 118-49 on Sunday.

Hidalgo, a 5-foot-6 sophomore, shot 10 for 14 from the field and added six steals, four rebounds and four assists.

Notre Dame (9-2) outscored Eastern Michigan 50-0 in fastbreak points, fueled by a 17-2 edge in steals, and had six players score in double figures.

Reserve Emma Risch shot 7 for 9 from 3-point distance and scored 23 points for Notre Dame. Cassandre Prosper scored 20 points, Liatu King added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Olivia Miles had 17 points and eight assists. Sonia Citron chipped in 11 points.

Olivia Smith scored 13 points for Eastern Michigan (1-6). Sisi Eleko and Mackenzie Amalia added 10 points apiece.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: After the three week run in which the Fighting Irish knocked off No 2 UConn, No. 3 Southern Cal and No. 4 Texas, Notre Dame eased past Eastern Michigan.

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles came off a two week break for finals since their last game, a 72-60 victory against Xavier.

Key moment

Hannah Hidalgo made a dazzling behind-the-back dribble, spin move to the hoop for a layup with 6:53 left in the second quarter, giving Notre Dame a 37-11 lead.

Key stat

Notre Dame shot 46 for 68 (68%), its best shooting percentage since 69.8% (37 of 53) against Western Kentucky on Dec. 19, 2018. Notre Dame was 16 for 24 from long distance versus Eastern Michigan.

Up next

Notre Dame hosts Loyola (Md.) on Sunday, while Eastern Michigan is at UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.